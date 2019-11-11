Timberwolves-Pistons, Box

MINNESOTA (120)

Graham 6-11 0-0 13, Covington 2-8 4-4 10, Towns 10-17 1-1 25, Okogie 0-4 2-2 2, Wiggins 12-20 6-8 33, Layman 6-9 0-1 16, Vonleh 1-1 0-0 2, Dieng 4-7 1-2 9, McLaughlin 1-4 1-1 3, Culver 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 45-89 15-19 120.

DETROIT (114)

Snell 5-7 2-2 16, Griffin 6-12 6-8 19, Drummond 4-12 3-3 11, Rose 3-13 0-0 6, Kennard 8-17 5-5 25, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 3-7 2-2 10, Maker 2-2 1-2 6, Frazier 0-3 0-0 0, Galloway 7-11 0-1 18, Brown 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 39-87 20-25 114.

Minnesota 41 25 26 28—120 Detroit 26 25 30 33—114

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 15-34 (Layman 4-5, Towns 4-7, Wiggins 3-5, Covington 2-7, Culver 1-2, Graham 1-3, Dieng 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Okogie 0-2), Detroit 16-32 (Galloway 4-6, Snell 4-6, Kennard 4-9, Morris 2-2, Maker 1-1, Griffin 1-3, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Rose 0-2, Frazier 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 45 (Towns 8), Detroit 39 (Drummond 12). Assists_Minnesota 25 (Towns 6), Detroit 25 (Griffin 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 23, Detroit 22. A_12,526 (20,491).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.