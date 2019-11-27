Listen Live Sports

Timberwolves-Spurs, Box

November 27, 2019
 
MINNESOTA (113)

Graham 1-5 0-0 3, Covington 2-7 2-2 7, Towns 8-14 4-4 23, Culver 4-13 0-0 10, Wiggins 7-16 9-14 26, Bates-Diop 6-9 0-0 16, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Dieng 4-7 1-2 10, Teague 2-8 2-2 7, Okogie 3-5 3-3 11. Totals 37-85 21-27 113.

SAN ANTONIO (101)

DeRozan 8-16 4-7 20, Aldridge 10-19 1-1 22, Poeltl 2-2 0-0 4, White 2-9 4-4 9, Forbes 3-13 0-0 7, Gay 4-11 2-2 10, Lyles 0-1 0-0 0, Murray 4-8 0-0 8, Mills 2-6 3-3 8, Walker IV 5-8 0-0 11, Belinelli 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 41-97 14-17 101.

Minnesota 22 35 24 32—113
San Antonio 24 23 31 23—101

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 18-40 (Bates-Diop 4-6, Wiggins 3-5, Towns 3-7, Okogie 2-4, Culver 2-6, Dieng 1-2, Teague 1-3, Graham 1-3, Covington 1-4), San Antonio 5-29 (Aldridge 1-1, Walker IV 1-2, Mills 1-3, White 1-6, Forbes 1-8, Murray 0-2, Belinelli 0-2, Gay 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 53 (Towns 14), San Antonio 46 (Gay 11). Assists_Minnesota 28 (Teague, Towns 6), San Antonio 25 (White 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 19, San Antonio 18. Technicals_Covington, Towns, Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders. A_18,354 (18,581).

