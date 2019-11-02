Timberwolves-Wizards, Box

MINNESOTA (131)

Graham 2-6 0-0 4, Covington 7-10 3-3 20, Dieng 7-9 2-3 18, Teague 6-12 1-1 15, Wiggins 7-16 3-4 21, Layman 5-10 2-2 14, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Vonleh 3-3 0-0 6, Napier 1-4 0-0 2, Culver 8-18 0-2 20, Okogie 4-6 1-2 9. Totals 51-95 12-17 131.

WASHINGTON (109)

Bonga 0-5 3-4 3, Hachimura 2-11 0-0 4, Bryant 1-6 1-2 3, Smith 3-8 0-0 7, Beal 8-19 11-13 30, Brown Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Schofield 5-5 2-2 15, Bertans 2-10 2-2 8, Wagner 6-9 2-2 14, Thomas 6-14 2-2 16, Robinson 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 37-95 23-27 109.

Minnesota 42 28 36 25—131 Washington 34 22 16 37—109

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 17-39 (Culver 4-9, Wiggins 4-9, Covington 3-5, Dieng 2-2, Layman 2-3, Teague 2-5, Napier 0-2, Graham 0-2, Okogie 0-2), Washington 12-35 (Schofield 3-3, Beal 3-8, Thomas 2-6, Bertans 2-7, Robinson 1-1, Smith 1-2, Brown Jr. 0-1, Bonga 0-1, Wagner 0-2, Hachimura 0-2, Bryant 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 47 (Dieng 8), Washington 40 (Bryant 10). Assists_Minnesota 33 (Teague 13), Washington 21 (Thomas 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 23, Washington 18. Technicals_Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). A_15,150 (20,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.