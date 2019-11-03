Titans-Panthers Stats

|Tennessee
|0
|0
|7
|13—20
|Carolina
|0
|17
|7
|6—30
|Second Quarter
Car_FG Slye 35, 13:28.
Car_McCaffrey 7 pass from Allen (Slye kick), 8:07.
Car_Samuel 12 pass from Allen (Slye kick), :58.
Ten_Henry 8 run (Succop kick), 10:11.
Car_McCaffrey 1 run (Slye kick), 5:16.
Ten_Henry 23 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 14:14.
Car_McCaffrey 58 run (kick blocked), 10:23.
Ten_Tannehill 10 run (pass failed), 2:49.
A_72,540.
___
|Ten
|Car
|First downs
|24
|22
|Total Net Yards
|431
|370
|Rushes-yards
|21-121
|33-156
|Passing
|310
|214
|Punt Returns
|1-11
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|3-69
|3-52
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-(minu
|2-20
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-39-2
|17-32-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-21
|3-18
|Punts
|3-46.3
|4-38.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-99
|6-77
|Time of Possession
|26:43
|33:17
___
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 13-63, Tannehill 4-38, Lewis 4-20. Carolina, McCaffrey 24-146, Samuel 1-10, Bonnafon 3-6, C.Jones 1-5, Allen 3-(minus 4), Wright 1-(minus 7).
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 27-39-2-331. Carolina, Allen 17-32-1-232.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Lewis 5-33, A.Brown 4-81, Humphries 4-65, C.Davis 4-48, Henry 3-36, J.Smith 3-18, Sharpe 2-31, Raymond 2-19. Carolina, Moore 7-101, Samuel 3-64, Olsen 3-40, McCaffrey 3-20, Bonnafon 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Succop 43, Succop 56, Succop 44. Carolina, Slye 49.
