Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Titans-Panthers Stats

November 3, 2019 4:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tennessee 0 0 7 13—20
Carolina 0 17 7 6—30
Second Quarter

Car_FG Slye 35, 13:28.

Car_McCaffrey 7 pass from Allen (Slye kick), 8:07.

Car_Samuel 12 pass from Allen (Slye kick), :58.

Third Quarter

Ten_Henry 8 run (Succop kick), 10:11.

Advertisement

Car_McCaffrey 1 run (Slye kick), 5:16.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_Henry 23 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 14:14.

Car_McCaffrey 58 run (kick blocked), 10:23.

Ten_Tannehill 10 run (pass failed), 2:49.

A_72,540.

___

Ten Car
First downs 24 22
Total Net Yards 431 370
Rushes-yards 21-121 33-156
Passing 310 214
Punt Returns 1-11 2-11
Kickoff Returns 3-69 3-52
Interceptions Ret. 1-(minu 2-20
Comp-Att-Int 27-39-2 17-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-21 3-18
Punts 3-46.3 4-38.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 11-99 6-77
Time of Possession 26:43 33:17

___

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 13-63, Tannehill 4-38, Lewis 4-20. Carolina, McCaffrey 24-146, Samuel 1-10, Bonnafon 3-6, C.Jones 1-5, Allen 3-(minus 4), Wright 1-(minus 7).

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 27-39-2-331. Carolina, Allen 17-32-1-232.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Lewis 5-33, A.Brown 4-81, Humphries 4-65, C.Davis 4-48, Henry 3-36, J.Smith 3-18, Sharpe 2-31, Raymond 2-19. Carolina, Moore 7-101, Samuel 3-64, Olsen 3-40, McCaffrey 3-20, Bonnafon 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Succop 43, Succop 56, Succop 44. Carolina, Slye 49.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb