...

Tkachuk scores tying, winning goals, Flames top Predators

November 1, 2019 1:22 am
 
1 min read
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk tied the game in the final minute of regulation and scored the winning goal with just over a second left in overtime on a nifty shot between his legs, leading the Calgary Flames to a 6-5 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Calgary rallied from a three-goal deficit and ended Nashville’s four-game winning streak.

On the winner, Tkachuk skated in front of the net against two Nashville defenders, let the puck slip between his legs and flipped a shot that beat Predators goalie Pekka Rinne high to the stick side with 1.4 seconds left in overtime.

Derek Ryan, Rasmus Andersson, Elias Lindholm and Alan Quine also scored for the Flames. Calgary’s David Rittich made 31 saves.

Austin Watson scored twice, Calle Jarnrkok added two short-handed goals, and Nick Bonino scored for Nashville. Rinne made 21 saves.

CANADIENS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Domi scored 27 seconds into overtime and Montreal beat Vegas.

Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher scored his seventh of the season during a 6-on-5 sequence with 1:58 left in regulation, taking a perfect feed from the corner and beating Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury between the pads to tie the game at 4-all.

Domi then scored his fourth goal of the season when the puck trickled through the pads of Fleury for the winning goal.

Phillip Danault, Jonathan Drouin and Tomas Tatar also scored for Montreal.

Goaltender Keith Kincaid made 31 saves for Montreal.

William Karlsson, Alex Tuch, Cody Glass and Mark Stone scored for Vegas. Fleury made 25 saves.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

