Todd, Higgs, Scheffler share PGA Tour lead in Bermuda

November 1, 2019 6:13 pm
 
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brendon Todd birdied his last four holes Friday for an 8-under 63 and a share of the lead with Harry Higgs and Scottie Scheffler after the second round of the PGA Tour’s inaugural Bermuda Championship.

Todd finished on the front nine at hilly Port Royal Golf Club, also birdieing Nos. 2 and 4. Higgs shot a 65, closing with a birdie on the par-4 18th. Scheffler, the first-round leader after a 62, had a 69. They were at 11-under 131.

Todd won the 2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship for his lone PGA Tour title. He regained his tour card in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Higgs and Scheffler each won last season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Aaron Wise (65), Boo Weekley (66) and Wes Roach (69) were a stroke back.

