Toledo goes up against Robert Morris

Robert Morris (0-3) vs. Toledo (1-1)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo squares off against Robert Morris in an early season matchup. Robert Morris fell 71-57 at home to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Toledo is coming off a 96-70 road win over Marshall on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Toledo’s Marreon Jackson has averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 assists and three steals while Spencer Littleson has put up 18.5 points and two steals. For the Colonials, Josh Williams has averaged 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while Yannis Mendy has put up 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Josh Williams has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 33 over the last three games. He’s also made 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo as a team has made 12.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-best among Division I teams.

