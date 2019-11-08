1. Michigan State (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Sunday.
2. Kentucky (1-0) vs. Eastern Kentucky. Next: vs. Evansville, Tuesday.
3. Kansas (0-1) vs. UNC Greensboro. Next: vs. Monmouth, Friday.
4. Duke (1-0) vs. Colorado State. Next: vs. Central Arkansas, Tuesday.
5. Louisville (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Youngstown State, Sunday.
6. Florida (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida State, Sunday.
7. Maryland (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Rhode Island, Saturday.
8. Gonzaga (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Saturday.
9. North Carolina (1-0) at UNC Wilmington. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Friday.
10. Villanova (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Ohio State, Wednesday, Nov. 13.
11. Virginia (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. James Madison, Wednesday.
12. Seton Hall (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Saturday.
13. Texas Tech (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Bethune-Cookman, Saturday.
14. Memphis (1-0) vs. UIC. Next: vs. No. 15 Oregon, Tuesday.
15. Oregon (1-0) did not play. vs. Boise State, Saturday.
16. Baylor (1-0) vs. Washington. Next: vs. Texas State, Friday.
17. Utah State (1-0) vs. Weber State. Next: vs. Denver, Tuesday.
18. Ohio State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. UMass Lowell, Sunday.
19. Xavier (1-0) vs. Siena. Next: vs. Missouri, Tuesday.
20. Saint Mary’s (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Monday.
21. Arizona ( 1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.
22. LSU (0-0) vs. Bowling Green. Next: at No. 25 VCU, Wednesday.
23. Purdue (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Saturday.
24. Auburn (2-0) 76, Davidson 66. Next: at South Alabama, Tuesday.
25. VCU (1-0) vs. North Texas. Next: vs. No. 22 LSU, Wednesday.
