Top 25 Fared

November 8, 2019 10:07 pm
 
Friday

1. Michigan State (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Sunday.

2. Kentucky (2-0) beat Eastern Kentucky 91-49. Next: vs. Evansville, Tuesday.

3. Kansas (0-1) vs. UNC Greensboro. Next: vs. Monmouth, Friday.

4. Duke (1-0) vs. Colorado State. Next: vs. Central Arkansas, Tuesday.

5. Louisville (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Youngstown State, Sunday.

6. Florida (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida State, Sunday.

7. Maryland (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Rhode Island, Saturday.

8. Gonzaga (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Saturday.

9. North Carolina (2-0) beat UNC Wilmington 78-62. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Friday.

10. Villanova (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Ohio State, Wednesday, Nov. 13.

11. Virginia (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. James Madison, Wednesday.

12. Seton Hall (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Saturday.

13. Texas Tech (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Bethune-Cookman, Saturday.

14. Memphis (2-0) beat UIC 92-46. Next: vs. No. 15 Oregon, Tuesday.

15. Oregon (1-0) did not play. vs. Boise State, Saturday.

16. Baylor (1-0) vs. Washington. Next: vs. Texas State, Friday.

17. Utah State (1-0) vs. Weber State. Next: vs. Denver, Tuesday.

18. Ohio State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. UMass Lowell, Sunday.

19. Xavier (2-0) beat Siena 81-63. Next: vs. Missouri, Tuesday.

20. Saint Mary’s (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Monday.

21. Arizona ( 1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.

22. LSU (0-0) vs. Bowling Green. Next: at No. 25 VCU, Wednesday.

23. Purdue (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Saturday.

24. Auburn (2-0) beat Davidson 76-66. Next: at South Alabama, Tuesday.

25. VCU (2-0) beat North Texas 59-56. Next: vs. No. 22 LSU, Wednesday.

