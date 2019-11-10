1. Michigan State (0-1) vs. Binghamton. Next: at No. 12 Seton Hall, Thursday.
2. Kentucky (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Evansville, Tuesday.
3. Kansas (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth, Friday.
4. Duke (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Central Arkansas, Tuesday.
5. Louisville (1-0) vs. Youngstown State. Next: vs. Indiana State, Wednesday.
6. Florida (1-1) beat Florida State 63-51. Next: vs. Towson, Thursday.
7. Maryland (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.
8. Gonzaga (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota, Tuesday.
9. North Carolina (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Friday.
10. Villanova (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Ohio State, Wednesday.
11. Virginia (1-0) vs. James Madison. Next: vs. Columbia, Saturday.
12. Seton Hall (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Michigan State, Thursday.
13. Texas Tech (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Wednesday.
14. Memphis (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Oregon, Tuesday.
15. Oregon (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Memphis, Tuesday.
16. Baylor (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas State, Friday.
17. Utah State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Denver, Tuesday.
18. Ohio State (1-0) vs. UMass Lowell. Next: vs. No. 10 Villanova, Wednesday.
19. Xavier (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Tuesday.
20. Saint Mary’s (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Monday.
21. Arizona (1-0) vs. Illinois. Next: vs. San Jose State, Thursday.
22. LSU (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 25 VCU, Wednesday.
23. Purdue (1-1) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Wednesday.
24. Auburn (2-0) did not play. Next: at South Alabama, Tuesday.
25. VCU (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 LSU, Wednesday.
