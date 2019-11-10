Sunday

1. Michigan State (0-1) vs. Binghamton. Next: at No. 12 Seton Hall, Thursday.

2. Kentucky (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Evansville, Tuesday.

3. Kansas (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth, Friday.

4. Duke (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Central Arkansas, Tuesday.

5. Louisville (2-0) beat Youngstown State 78-55. Next: vs. Indiana State, Wednesday.

6. Florida (1-1) beat Florida State 63-51. Next: vs. Towson, Thursday.

7. Maryland (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.

8. Gonzaga (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota, Tuesday.

9. North Carolina (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Friday.

10. Villanova (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Ohio State, Wednesday.

11. Virginia (1-0) vs. James Madison. Next: vs. Columbia, Saturday.

12. Seton Hall (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Michigan State, Thursday.

13. Texas Tech (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Wednesday.

14. Memphis (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Oregon, Tuesday.

15. Oregon (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Memphis, Tuesday.

16. Baylor (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas State, Friday.

17. Utah State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Denver, Tuesday.

18. Ohio State (2-0) beat UMass Lowell 76-56. Next: vs. No. 10 Villanova, Wednesday.

19. Xavier (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Tuesday.

20. Saint Mary’s (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Monday.

21. Arizona (1-0) vs. Illinois. Next: vs. San Jose State, Thursday.

22. LSU (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 25 VCU, Wednesday.

23. Purdue (1-1) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Wednesday.

24. Auburn (2-0) did not play. Next: at South Alabama, Tuesday.

25. VCU (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 LSU, Wednesday.

