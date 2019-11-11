1. Kentucky (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Evansville, Tuesday.
2. Duke (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Central Arkansas, Tuesday.
3. Michigan State (1-1) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Seton Hall, Thursday.
4. Louisville (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana State, Wednesday.
5. Kansas (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth, Friday.
6. North Carolina (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Friday.
7. Maryland (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.
8. Gonzaga (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota, Tuesday.
9. Virginia (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. James Madison, Wednesday.
10. Villanova (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Ohio State, Wednesday.
11. Texas Tech (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Wednesday.
12. Seton Hall (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Michigan State, Thursday.
13. Memphis (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Oregon, Tuesday.
14. Oregon (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Memphis, Tuesday.
15. Florida (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Towson, Thursday.
16. Ohio State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Villanova, Wednesday.
17. Utah State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Denver, Tuesday.
18. Saint Mary’s (1-1) lost to Winthrop 61-59. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Thursday.
19. Arizona (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Jose State, Thursday.
20. Washington (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Mount St. Mary’s, Tuesday.
21. Xavier (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Tuesday.
22. Auburn (2-0) did not play. Next: at South Alabama, Tuesday.
23. LSU (1-0) did not play. Next: at VCU, Wednesday.
24. Baylor (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas State, Friday.
25. Colorado (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Saturday.
