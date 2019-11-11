Listen Live Sports

...

Top 25 Fared

November 11, 2019 11:11 pm
 
Monday

1. Kentucky (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Evansville, Tuesday.

2. Duke (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Central Arkansas, Tuesday.

3. Michigan State (1-1) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Seton Hall, Thursday.

4. Louisville (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana State, Wednesday.

5. Kansas (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth, Friday.

6. North Carolina (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Friday.

7. Maryland (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.

8. Gonzaga (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota, Tuesday.

9. Virginia (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. James Madison, Wednesday.

10. Villanova (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Ohio State, Wednesday.

11. Texas Tech (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Wednesday.

12. Seton Hall (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Michigan State, Thursday.

13. Memphis (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Oregon, Tuesday.

14. Oregon (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Memphis, Tuesday.

15. Florida (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Towson, Thursday.

16. Ohio State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Villanova, Wednesday.

17. Utah State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Denver, Tuesday.

18. Saint Mary’s (1-1) lost to Winthrop 61-59. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Thursday.

19. Arizona (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Jose State, Thursday.

20. Washington (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Mount St. Mary’s, Tuesday.

21. Xavier (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Tuesday.

22. Auburn (2-0) did not play. Next: at South Alabama, Tuesday.

23. LSU (1-0) did not play. Next: at VCU, Wednesday.

24. Baylor (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas State, Friday.

25. Colorado (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Saturday.

