Top 25 Fared

November 12, 2019 11:13 pm
 
Tuesday

1. Kentucky (2-1) lost to Evansville 67-64. Next: vs. Utah Valley, Monday.

2. Duke (3-0) beat Central Arkansas 105-54. Next: vs. Georgia State, Friday. Next: vs. California, Thursday.

3. Michigan State (1-1) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Seton Hall, Thursday.

4. Louisville (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana State, Wednesday.

5. Kansas (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth, Friday.

6. North Carolina (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Friday.

7. Maryland (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.

8. Gonzaga (3-0) beat North Dakota 97-66. Next: at Texas A&M, Friday.

9. Virginia (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. James Madison, Wednesday.

10. Villanova (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Ohio State, Wednesday.

11. Texas Tech (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Wednesday.

12. Seton Hall (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Michigan State, Thursday.

13. Memphis (3-0) beat No. 14 Oregon 82-74. Next: vs. Alcorn State, Saturday.

14. Oregon (2-1) lost to No. 13 Memphis 82-74. Next: vs. UT Arlington, Sunday.

15. Florida (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Towson, Thursday.

16. Ohio State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Villanova, Wednesday.

17. Utah State (3-0) beat Denver 97-56. Next: vs. N.C. A&T, Friday.

18. Saint Mary’s (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Thursday.

19. Arizona (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Jose State, Thursday.

20. Washington (2-0) beat Mount St. Mary’s 56-46. Next: vs. Tennessee, Saturday.

21. Xavier (3-0) beat Missouri 63-58, OT. Next: vs. Missouri State, Friday.

22. Auburn (3-0) beat South Alabama 70-69. Next: vs. Cal State Northridge, Friday.

23. LSU (1-0) did not play. Next: at VCU, Wednesday.

24. Baylor (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas State, Friday.

25. Colorado (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Saturday.

