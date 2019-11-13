Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

November 13, 2019 9:57 pm
 
1. Kentucky (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Utah Valley, Monday.

2. Duke (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia State, Friday.

3. Michigan State (1-1) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Seton Hall, Thursday.

4. Louisville (2-0) vs. Indiana State. Next: vs. N.C. Central, Sunday.

5. Kansas (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth, Friday.

6. North Carolina (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Friday.

7. Maryland (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.

8. Gonzaga (3-0) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Friday.

9. Virginia (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Columbia, Saturday.

10. Villanova (1-1) lost to No. 16 Ohio State 76-51. Next: vs. Ohio, Saturday.

11. Texas Tech (3-0) beat Houston Baptist 103-74. Next: vs. Tennessee State, Thursday, Nov. 21.

12. Seton Hall (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Michigan State, Thursday.

13. Memphis (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Alcorn State, Saturday.

14. Oregon (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. UT Arlington, Sunday.

15. Florida (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Towson, Thursday.

16. Ohio State (3-0) beat No. 10 Villanova 76-51. Next: vs. Stetson, Monday.

17. Utah State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. A&T, Friday.

18. Saint Mary’s (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Thursday.

19. Arizona (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Jose State, Thursday.

20. Washington (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Saturday.

21. Xavier (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri State, Friday.

22. Auburn (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Northridge, Friday.

23. LSU (1-1) lost to VCU 84-82. Next: vs. Nicholls, Saturday.

24. Baylor (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas State, Friday.

25. Colorado (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Saturday.

