1. Kentucky (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Utah Valley, Monday.

2. Duke (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia State, Friday.

3. Michigan State (2-1) beat No. 12 Seton Hall 76-73. Next: vs. Charleston Southern, Monday.

4. Louisville (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. Central, Sunday.

5. Kansas (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth, Friday.

6. North Carolina (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Friday.

7. Maryland (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.

8. Gonzaga (3-0) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Friday.

9. Virginia (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Columbia, Saturday.

10. Villanova (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio, Saturday.

11. Texas Tech (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee State, Thursday, Nov. 21.

12. Seton Hall (2-1) lost to No. 3 Michigan State 76-73. Next: at Saint Louis, Sunday.

13. Memphis (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Alcorn State, Saturday.

14. Oregon (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. UT Arlington, Sunday.

15. Florida (2-1) beat Towson 66-60. Next: at UConn, Sunday.

16. Ohio State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stetson, Monday.

17. Utah State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. A&T, Friday.

18. Saint Mary’s (2-1) beat Long Beach State 81-63. Next: vs. Cal Poly, Sunday.

19. Arizona (3-0) beat San Jose State 87-39. Next: vs. New Mexico State, Sunday.

20. Washington (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Saturday.

21. Xavier (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri State, Friday.

22. Auburn (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Northridge, Friday.

23. LSU (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nicholls, Saturday.

24. Baylor (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas State, Friday.

25. Colorado (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Saturday.

