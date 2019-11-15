Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

November 15, 2019
 
Friday

1. Kentucky (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Utah Valley, Monday.

2. Duke (4-0) beat Georgia State 74-63. Next: vs. California, Thursday.

3. Michigan State (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Charleston Southern, Monday.

4. Louisville (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. Central, Sunday.

5. Kansas (1-1) vs. Monmouth. Next: vs. ETSU, Tuesday.

6. North Carolina (2-0) vs. Gardner-Webb. Next: vs. Elon, Wednesday.

7. Maryland (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.

8. Gonzaga (3-0) at Texas A&M. Next: vs. UT Arlington, Tuesday.

9. Virginia (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Columbia, Saturday.

10. Villanova (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio, Saturday.

11. Texas Tech (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee State, Thursday.

12. Seton Hall (2-1) did not play. Next: at Saint Louis, Sunday.

13. Memphis (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Alcorn State, Saturday.

14. Oregon (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. UT Arlington, Sunday.

15. Florida (2-1) did not play. Next: at UConn, Sunday.

16. Ohio State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stetson, Monday.

17. Utah State (3-0) vs. N.C. A&T. Next: vs. UTSA, Monday.

18. Saint Mary’s (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cal Poly, Sunday.

19. Arizona (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Mexico State, Sunday.

20. Washington (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Saturday.

21. Xavier (4-0) beat Missouri State 59-56. Next: vs. Towson, Thursday.

22. Auburn (4-0) beat Cal State Northridge 116-70. Next: vs. Colgate, Monday.

23. LSU (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nicholls, Saturday.

24. Baylor (1-1) vs. Texas State. Next: vs. Ohio, Thursday.

25. Colorado (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Saturday.

