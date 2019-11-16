Saturday

1. Kentucky (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Utah Valley, Monday.

2. Duke (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. California, Thursday.

3. Michigan State (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Charleston Southern, Monday.

4. Louisville (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. Central, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. Kansas (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. ETSU, Tuesday.

6. North Carolina (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Elon, Wednesday.

7. Maryland (3-0) beat Oakland 80-50. Next: vs. Fairfield, Tuesday.

8. Gonzaga (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. UT Arlington, Tuesday.

9. Virginia (2-0) vs. Columbia. Next: vs. Vermont, Tuesday.

10. Villanova (1-1) vs. Ohio. Next: vs. Middle Tennessee, Thursday.

11. Texas Tech (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee State, Thursday.

12. Seton Hall (2-1) did not play. Next: at Saint Louis, Sunday.

13. Memphis (2-1) vs. Alcorn State. Next: vs. Little Rock, Wednesday.

14. Oregon (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. UT Arlington, Sunday.

15. Florida (2-1) did not play. Next: at UConn, Sunday.

16. Ohio State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stetson, Monday.

17. Utah State (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. UTSA, Monday.

18. Saint Mary’s (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cal Poly, Sunday.

19. Arizona (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Mexico State, Sunday.

20. Washington (2-0) vs. Tennessee. Next: vs. Maine, Tuesday.

21. Xavier (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Towson, Thursday.

22. Auburn (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Colgate, Monday.

23. LSU (1-1) vs. Nicholls. Next: vs. UMBC, Tuesday.

24. Baylor (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio, Thursday.

25. Colorado (1-0) vs. San Diego. Next: vs. UC Irvine, Monday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.