1. Kentucky (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Utah Valley, Monday.
2. Duke (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. California, Thursday.
3. Michigan State (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Charleston Southern, Monday.
4. Louisville (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. Central, Sunday.
5. Kansas (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. ETSU, Tuesday.
6. North Carolina (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Elon, Wednesday.
7. Maryland (3-0) beat Oakland 80-50. Next: vs. Fairfield, Tuesday.
8. Gonzaga (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. UT Arlington, Tuesday.
9. Virginia (2-0) vs. Columbia. Next: vs. Vermont, Tuesday.
10. Villanova (1-1) vs. Ohio. Next: vs. Middle Tennessee, Thursday.
11. Texas Tech (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee State, Thursday.
12. Seton Hall (2-1) did not play. Next: at Saint Louis, Sunday.
13. Memphis (2-1) vs. Alcorn State. Next: vs. Little Rock, Wednesday.
14. Oregon (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. UT Arlington, Sunday.
15. Florida (2-1) did not play. Next: at UConn, Sunday.
16. Ohio State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stetson, Monday.
17. Utah State (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. UTSA, Monday.
18. Saint Mary’s (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cal Poly, Sunday.
19. Arizona (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Mexico State, Sunday.
20. Washington (2-0) vs. Tennessee. Next: vs. Maine, Tuesday.
21. Xavier (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Towson, Thursday.
22. Auburn (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Colgate, Monday.
23. LSU (1-1) vs. Nicholls. Next: vs. UMBC, Tuesday.
24. Baylor (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio, Thursday.
25. Colorado (1-0) vs. San Diego. Next: vs. UC Irvine, Monday.
