The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Top 25 Fared

November 17, 2019 6:07 pm
 
1. Kentucky (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Utah Valley, Monday.

2. Duke (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. California, Thursday.

3. Michigan State (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Charleston Southern, Monday.

4. Louisville (3-0) vs. N.C. Central. Next: vs. South Carolina-Upstate, Wednesday.

5. Kansas (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. ETSU, Tuesday.

6. North Carolina (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Elon, Wednesday.

7. Maryland (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Fairfield, Tuesday.

8. Gonzaga (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. UT Arlington, Tuesday.

9. Virginia (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Vermont, Tuesday.

10. Villanova (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Middle Tennessee, Thursday.

11. Texas Tech (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee State, Thursday.

12. Seton Hall (3-1) beat Saint Louis 83-66. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Saturday.

13. Memphis (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Little Rock, Wednesday.

14. Oregon (3-0) vs. UT Arlington. Next: vs. Houston, Friday.

15. Florida (2-2) lost to UConn 62-59. Next: vs. Saint Joseph’s, Thursday.

16. Ohio State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stetson, Monday.

17. Utah State (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. UTSA, Monday.

18. Saint Mary’s (2-1) vs. Cal Poly. Next: vs. Fresno State, Wednesday.

19. Arizona (4-0) beat New Mexico State 83-53. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Thursday.

20. Washington (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maine, Tuesday.

21. Xavier (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Towson, Thursday.

22. Auburn (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Colgate, Monday.

23. LSU (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. UMBC, Tuesday.

24. Baylor (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio, Thursday.

25. Colorado (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. UC Irvine, Monday.

