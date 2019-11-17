1. Kentucky (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Utah Valley, Monday.
2. Duke (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. California, Thursday.
3. Michigan State (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Charleston Southern, Monday.
4. Louisville (4-0) beat N.C. Central 87-58. Next: vs. South Carolina-Upstate, Wednesday.
5. Kansas (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. ETSU, Tuesday.
6. North Carolina (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Elon, Wednesday.
7. Maryland (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Fairfield, Tuesday.
8. Gonzaga (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. UT Arlington, Tuesday.
9. Virginia (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Vermont, Tuesday.
10. Villanova (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Middle Tennessee, Thursday.
11. Texas Tech (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee State, Thursday.
12. Seton Hall (3-1) beat Saint Louis 83-66. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Saturday.
13. Memphis (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Little Rock, Wednesday.
14. Oregon (3-0) vs. UT Arlington. Next: vs. Houston, Friday.
15. Florida (2-2) lost to UConn 62-59. Next: vs. Saint Joseph’s, Thursday.
16. Ohio State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stetson, Monday.
17. Utah State (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. UTSA, Monday.
18. Saint Mary’s (2-1) vs. Cal Poly. Next: vs. Fresno State, Wednesday.
19. Arizona (4-0) beat New Mexico State 83-53. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Thursday.
20. Washington (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maine, Tuesday.
21. Xavier (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Towson, Thursday.
22. Auburn (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Colgate, Monday.
23. LSU (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. UMBC, Tuesday.
24. Baylor (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio, Thursday.
25. Colorado (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. UC Irvine, Monday.
