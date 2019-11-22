Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

November 22, 2019 10:54 pm
 
1 min read
      
Friday

1. Duke (6-0) beat Georgetown 81-73. Next: vs. Stephen F. Austin, Tuesday.

2. Louisville (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Akron, Sunday.

3. Michigan State (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Monday.

4. Kansas (3-1) did not play. Next: at Chaminade, Monday.

5. North Carolina (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Wednesday.

6. Maryland (5-0) beat George Mason 86-63. Next: vs. Temple, Thursday.

7. Virginia (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. UMass, Saturday.

8. Gonzaga (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Saturday.

9. Kentucky (4-1) beat Mount St. Mary’s 82-62. Next: vs. Lamar, Sunday.

10. Ohio State (5-0) beat Fort Wayne 85-46. Next: vs. Kent State, Monday.

11. Oregon (5-0) beat Houston 78-66. Next: vs. No. 13 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

12. Texas Tech (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. LIU Brooklyn, Sunday.

13. Seton Hall (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Saturday.

14. Arizona (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Sunday.

15. Utah State (6-0) beat LSU 80-78. Next: vs. North Texas, Sunday.

16. Memphis (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Saturday.

17. Villanova (4-1) beat Mississippi State 83-76. Next: vs. No. 24 Baylor, Sunday.

18. Xavier (5-0) vs. UConn. Next: vs. Miami or Florida, Sunday.

19. Auburn (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Mexico, Monday.

20. Tennessee (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Chattanooga, Monday.

21. VCU (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. FGCU, Saturday.

22. Texas (5-1) beat California 62-45. Next: vs. McNeese, Saturday, Nov. 30.

23. Colorado (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Wyoming, Sunday.

24. Baylor (4-1) beat Coastal Carolina 77-65. Next: vs. No. 17 Villanova, Sunday.

25. Washington (3-1) vs. Montana. Next: vs. San Diego, Sunday.

