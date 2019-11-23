1. Duke (6-0) beat Georgetown 81-73. Next: vs. Stephen F. Austin, Tuesday.
2. Louisville (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Akron, Sunday.
3. Michigan State (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Monday.
4. Kansas (3-1) did not play. Next: at Chaminade, Monday.
5. North Carolina (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Wednesday.
6. Maryland (5-0) beat George Mason 86-63. Next: vs. Temple, Thursday.
7. Virginia (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. UMass, Saturday.
8. Gonzaga (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Saturday.
9. Kentucky (4-1) beat Mount St. Mary’s 82-62. Next: vs. Lamar, Sunday.
10. Ohio State (5-0) beat Fort Wayne 85-46. Next: vs. Kent State, Monday.
11. Oregon (5-0) beat Houston 78-66. Next: vs. No. 13 Seton Hall, Wednesday.
12. Texas Tech (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. LIU Brooklyn, Sunday.
13. Seton Hall (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Saturday.
14. Arizona (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Sunday.
15. Utah State (6-0) beat LSU 80-78. Next: vs. North Texas, Sunday.
16. Memphis (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Saturday.
17. Villanova (4-1) beat Mississippi State 83-76. Next: vs. No. 24 Baylor, Sunday.
18. Xavier (6-0) beat UConn 75-74, 2OT. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.
19. Auburn (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Mexico, Monday.
20. Tennessee (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Chattanooga, Monday.
21. VCU (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. FGCU, Saturday.
22. Texas (5-1) beat California 62-45. Next: vs. McNeese, Saturday, Nov. 30.
23. Colorado (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Wyoming, Sunday.
24. Baylor (4-1) beat Coastal Carolina 77-65. Next: vs. No. 17 Villanova, Sunday.
25. Washington (4-1) beat Montana 73-56. Next: vs. San Diego, Sunday.
