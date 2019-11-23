1. Duke (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stephen F. Austin, Tuesday.
2. Louisville (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Akron, Sunday.
3. Michigan State (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Monday.
4. Kansas (3-1) did not play. Next: at Chaminade, Monday.
5. North Carolina (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Wednesday.
6. Maryland (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Thursday.
7. Virginia (5-0) beat UMass 58-46. Next: vs. Arizona State, Sunday.
8. Gonzaga (6-0) beat Cal State Bakersfield 77-49. Next: vs. Southern Miss., Wednesday.
9. Kentucky (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Lamar, Sunday.
10. Ohio State (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kent State, Monday.
11. Oregon (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Seton Hall, Wednesday.
12. Texas Tech (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. LIU Brooklyn, Sunday.
13. Seton Hall (4-1) beat Florida A&M 87-51. Next: vs. No. 11 Oregon, Wednesday.
14. Arizona (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Sunday.
15. Utah State (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Texas, Sunday.
16. Memphis (5-1) beat Mississippi 87-86. Next: vs. N.C. State, Thursday.
17. Villanova (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Baylor, Sunday.
18. Xavier (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.
19. Auburn (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Mexico, Monday.
20. Tennessee (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Chattanooga, Monday.
21. VCU (5-0) beat FGCU 78-48. Next: vs. Alabama State, Monday.
22. Texas (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. McNeese, Saturday.
23. Colorado (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Wyoming, Sunday.
24. Baylor (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Villanova, Sunday.
25. Washington (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Sunday.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.