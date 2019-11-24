Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

November 24, 2019
 
1. Duke (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stephen F. Austin, Tuesday.

2. Louisville (5-0) vs. Akron. Next: vs. Western Kentucky, Friday.

3. Michigan State (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Monday.

4. Kansas (3-1) did not play. Next: at Chaminade, Monday.

5. North Carolina (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Wednesday.

6. Maryland (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Thursday.

7. Virginia (6-0) beat Arizona State 48-45. Next: vs. Maine, Monday.

8. Gonzaga (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Miss., Wednesday.

9. Kentucky (4-1) vs. Lamar. Next: vs. UAB, Friday.

10. Ohio State (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kent State, Monday.

11. Oregon (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

12. Texas Tech (4-0) vs. LIU Brooklyn. Next: vs. Iowa, Thursday.

13. Seton Hall (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Oregon, Wednesday.

14. Arizona (5-0) vs. Long Beach State. Next: vs. Pepperdine, Thursday.

15. Utah State (6-0) vs. North Texas. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Friday.

16. Memphis (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State, Thursday.

17. Villanova (4-1) vs. No. 24 Baylor. Next: vs. La Salle, Sunday.

18. Xavier (6-0) vs. Florida. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Saturday.

19. Auburn (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Mexico, Monday.

20. Tennessee (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Chattanooga, Monday.

21. VCU (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama State, Monday.

22. Texas (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. McNeese, Saturday.

23. Colorado (3-0) vs. Wyoming. Next: vs. TCU or Clemson, Tuesday.

24. Baylor (4-1) vs. No. 17 Villanova. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday, Dec. 3.

25. Washington (4-1) vs. San Diego. Next: vs. South Dakota, Monday, Dec. 2.

