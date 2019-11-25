1. Duke (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stephen F. Austin, Tuesday.
2. Louisville (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Western Kentucky, Friday.
3. Michigan State (3-2) loss to Virginia Tech 71-66. Next: vs. Georgia, Tuesday.
4. Kansas (3-1) at Chaminade. Next: vs. UCLA or BYU, Tuesday.
5. Maryland (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Thursday.
6. North Carolina (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Wednesday.
7. Virginia (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Maine, Wednesday.
8. Gonzaga (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Miss., Wednesday.
9. Kentucky (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. UAB, Friday.
10. Ohio State (6-0) beat Kent State 71-52. Next: vs. Morgan State, Friday.
11. Oregon (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Seton Hall, Wednesday.
12. Texas Tech (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Thursday.
13. Seton Hall (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Oregon, Wednesday.
14. Arizona (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pepperdine, Thursday.
15. Utah State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Friday.
16. Memphis (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State, Thursday.
17. Tennessee (5-0) beat Chattanooga 58-46. Next: vs. Florida State, Friday.
18. Auburn (5-0) vs. New Mexico. Next: vs. Richmond or Wisconsin, Tuesday.
19. Baylor (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday, Dec. 3.
20. VCU (5-0) vs. Alabama State. Next: vs. Purdue, Friday.
21. Colorado (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Tuesday.
22. Villanova (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. La Salle, Sunday.
23. Washington (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota, Monday.
24. Florida (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Marshall, Friday.
25. Xavier (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Saturday.
