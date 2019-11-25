Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

November 25, 2019 11:23 pm
 
1. Duke (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stephen F. Austin, Tuesday.

2. Louisville (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Western Kentucky, Friday.

3. Michigan State (3-2) loss to Virginia Tech 71-66. Next: vs. Georgia, Tuesday.

4. Kansas (4-1) beat Chaminade 93-63. Next: vs. UCLA-BYU winner, Tuesday.

5. Maryland (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Thursday.

6. North Carolina (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Wednesday.

7. Virginia (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Maine, Wednesday.

8. Gonzaga (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Miss., Wednesday.

9. Kentucky (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. UAB, Friday.

10. Ohio State (6-0) beat Kent State 71-52. Next: vs. Morgan State, Friday.

11. Oregon (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

12. Texas Tech (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Thursday.

13. Seton Hall (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Oregon, Wednesday.

14. Arizona (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pepperdine, Thursday.

15. Utah State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Friday.

16. Memphis (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State, Thursday.

17. Tennessee (5-0) beat Chattanooga 58-46. Next: vs. Florida State, Friday.

18. Auburn (6-0) beat New Mexico 84-59. Next: vs. Richmond, Tuesday.

19. Baylor (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday, Dec. 3.

20. VCU (6-0) beat Alabama State 78-62. Next: vs. Purdue, Friday.

21. Colorado (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Tuesday.

22. Villanova (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. La Salle, Sunday.

23. Washington (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota, Monday.

24. Florida (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Marshall, Friday.

25. Xavier (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Saturday.

