Tuesday

1. Duke (6-1) lost to Stephen F. Austin 85-83, OT. Next: vs. Winthrop, Friday.

2. Louisville (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Western Kentucky, Friday.

3. Michigan State (4-2) beat Georgia 93-85. Next: vs. UCLA, Wednesday.

4. Kansas (4-1) vs. BYU. Next: vs. Dayton or Virginia Tech, Wednesday.

5. Maryland (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Thursday.

6. North Carolina (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Wednesday.

7. Virginia (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Maine, Wednesday.

8. Gonzaga (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Miss., Wednesday.

9. Kentucky (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. UAB, Friday.

10. Ohio State (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Morgan State, Friday.

11. Oregon (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

12. Texas Tech (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Thursday.

13. Seton Hall (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Oregon, Wednesday.

14. Arizona (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pepperdine, Thursday.

15. Utah State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Friday.

16. Memphis (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State, Thursday.

17. Tennessee (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida State, Friday.

18. Auburn (7-0) beat Richmond 79-65. Next: vs. Furman, Thursday, Dec. 5.

19. Baylor (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday, Dec. 3.

20. VCU (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Friday.

21. Colorado (4-0) vs. Clemson. Next: vs. Sacramento State, Saturday.

22. Villanova (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. La Salle, Sunday.

23. Washington (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota, Monday.

24. Florida (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Marshall, Friday.

25. Xavier (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Saturday.

