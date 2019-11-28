Thursday

1. Duke (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Friday.

2. Louisville (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Western Kentucky, Friday.

3. Michigan State (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Duke, Tuesday.

4. Kansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Colorado, Saturday, Dec. 7.

5. Maryland (6-0) beat Temple 76-69. Next: vs. Harvard, Friday.

6. North Carolina (5-1) lost to Michigan 73-64. Next: vs. No. 8 Gonzaga or No. 11 Oregon.

7. Virginia (7-0) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Wednesday.

8. Gonzaga (7-0) vs. No. 11 Oregon. Next: vs. No. 6 North Carolina or Michigan, Friday.

9. Kentucky (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. UAB, Friday.

10. Ohio State (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Morgan State, Friday.

11. Oregon (6-0) vs. No. 8 Gonzaga. Next: vs. No. 6 North Carolina or Michigan, Friday.

12. Texas Tech (5-0) vs. Iowa. Next: vs. Creighton or San Diego State, Friday.

13. Seton Hall (4-2) vs. Southern Miss. Next: vs. Alabama or Iowa State, Friday.

14. Arizona (6-0) vs. Pepperdine. Next: vs. UCF or Pennsylvania, Friday.

15. Utah State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Friday.

16. Memphis (5-1) vs. N.C. State. Next: vs. Bradley, Tuesday.

17. Tennessee (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida State, Friday.

18. Auburn (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Furman, Thursday.

19. Baylor (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.

20. VCU (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Friday.

21. Colorado (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Sacramento State, Saturday.

22. Villanova (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. La Salle, Sunday.

23. Washington (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota, Monday.

24. Florida (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Marshall, Friday.

25. Xavier (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Saturday.

