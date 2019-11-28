Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

November 28, 2019 10:08 pm
 
1 min read
      
Thursday

1. Duke (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Friday.

2. Louisville (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Western Kentucky, Friday.

3. Michigan State (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Duke, Tuesday.

4. Kansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Colorado, Saturday, Dec. 7.

Advertisement

5. Maryland (6-0) beat Temple 76-69. Next: vs. Harvard, Friday.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

6. North Carolina (5-1) lost to Michigan 73-64. Next: vs. No. 11 Oregon.

7. Virginia (7-0) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Wednesday.

8. Gonzaga (8-0) beat No. 11 Oregon 73-72, OT. Next: vs. Michigan, Friday.

9. Kentucky (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. UAB, Friday.

10. Ohio State (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Morgan State, Friday.

11. Oregon (6-1) lost to No. 8 Gonzaga 73-72, OT. Next: vs. No. 6 North Carolina, Friday.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

12. Texas Tech (5-1) lost to Iowa 72-61. Next: vs. Creighton or San Diego State, Friday.

13. Seton Hall (4-2) vs. Southern Miss. Next: vs. Alabama or Iowa State, Friday.

14. Arizona (6-0) vs. Pepperdine. Next: vs. UCF or Pennsylvania, Friday.

15. Utah State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Friday.

16. Memphis (6-1) beat N.C. State 83-78. Next: vs. Bradley, Tuesday.

17. Tennessee (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida State, Friday.

18. Auburn (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Furman, Thursday.

19. Baylor (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.

20. VCU (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Friday.

21. Colorado (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Sacramento State, Saturday.

22. Villanova (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. La Salle, Sunday.

23. Washington (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota, Monday.

24. Florida (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Marshall, Friday.

25. Xavier (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nearly 5K turkeys feed troops overseas for Thanksgiving

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference with UK, USSR leaders