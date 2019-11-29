Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

November 29, 2019
 
1. Duke (6-1) vs. Winthrop. Next: at No. 3 Michigan State, Tuesday.

2. Louisville (6-0) vs. Western Kentucky. Next: vs. Michigan, Tuesday.

3. Michigan State (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Duke, Tuesday.

4. Kansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Colorado, Saturday, Dec. 7.

5. Maryland (6-0) vs. Harvard. Next: vs. Southern Cal or Marquette, Sunday.

6. North Carolina (6-1) beat No. 11 Oregon 78-74. Next:Next: vs. No. 10 Ohio State, Wednesday.

7. Virginia (7-0) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Wednesday.

8. Gonzaga (8-0) vs. Michigan. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Wednesday.

9. Kentucky (5-1) vs. UAB. Next: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, Saturday, Dec. 7.

10. Ohio State (6-0) vs. Morgan State. Next: at No. 6 North Carolina, Wednesday.

11. Oregon (6-2) lost to No. 6 North Carolina 78-74. Next: vs. Hawaii, Saturday, Dec. 7.

12. Texas Tech (5-1) vs. Creighton. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.

13. Seton Hall (5-2) vs. Iowa State. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday, Dec. 8.

14. Arizona (7-0) vs. Pennsylvania. Next: Wooden Legacy, Sunday.

15. Utah State (7-0) vs. Saint Mary’s. Next: vs. San Jose State, Wednesday.

16. Memphis (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Bradley, Tuesday.

17. Tennessee (5-0) vs. Florida State. Next: vs. No. 20 VCU or Purdue, Saturday.

18. Auburn (7-0) did not play. vs. Furman, Thursday.

19. Baylor (5-1) did not play. vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.

20. VCU (6-0) vs. Purdue. Next: vs. No. 17 Tennessee or Florida State, Saturday.

21. Colorado (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Sacramento State, Saturday.

22. Villanova (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. La Salle, Sunday.

23. Washington (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota, Monday.

24. Florida (5-2) vs. Marshall. Next: at Butler, Saturday, Dec. 7.

25. Xavier (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Saturday.

