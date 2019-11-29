1. Duke (7-1) beat Winthrop 83-70. Next: at No. 3 Michigan State, Tuesday.
2. Louisville (7-0) beat Western Kentucky 71-54. Next: vs. Michigan, Tuesday.
3. Michigan State (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Duke, Tuesday.
4. Kansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Colorado, Saturday, Dec. 7.
5. Maryland (7-0) beat Harvard 80-73. Next: vs. Marquette, Sunday.
6. North Carolina (6-1) beat No. 11 Oregon 78-74. Next:Next: vs. No. 10 Ohio State, Wednesday.
7. Virginia (7-0) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Wednesday.
8. Gonzaga (8-0) vs. Michigan. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Wednesday.
9. Kentucky (6-1) beat UAB 69-58. Next: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, Saturday, Dec. 7.
10. Ohio State (7-0) beat Morgan State 90-57. Next: at No. 6 North Carolina, Wednesday.
11. Oregon (6-2) lost to No. 6 North Carolina 78-74. Next: vs. Hawaii, Saturday, Dec. 7.
12. Texas Tech (5-1) vs. Creighton. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.
13. Seton Hall (6-2) beat Iowa State 84-76. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday, Dec. 8.
14. Arizona (7-0) vs. Pennsylvania. Next: Wooden Legacy, Sunday.
15. Utah State (7-0) vs. Saint Mary’s. Next: vs. San Jose State, Wednesday.
16. Memphis (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Bradley, Tuesday.
17. Tennessee (5-1) lost to Florida State 60-57. Next: vs. No. 20 VCU or Purdue, Saturday.
18. Auburn (7-0) did not play. vs. Furman, Thursday.
19. Baylor (5-1) did not play. vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.
20. VCU (6-0) vs. Purdue. Next: vs. No. 17 Tennessee or Florida State, Saturday.
21. Colorado (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Sacramento State, Saturday.
22. Villanova (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. La Salle, Sunday.
23. Washington (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota, Monday.
24. Florida (6-2) beat Marshall 73-67. Next: at Butler, Saturday, Dec. 7.
25. Xavier (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Saturday.
