Top 25 Fared

November 30, 2019
 
Saturday

1. Duke (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Michigan State, Tuesday.

2. Louisville (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan, Tuesday.

3. Michigan State (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Duke, Tuesday.

4. Kansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Colorado, Saturday.

5. Maryland (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Sunday.

6. North Carolina (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Ohio State, Wednesday.

7. Virginia (7-0) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Wednesday.

8. Gonzaga (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Wednesday.

9. Kentucky (6-1) did not play. vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, Saturday.

10. Ohio State (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 6 North Carolina, Wednesday.

11. Oregon (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Hawaii, Saturday.

12. Texas Tech (5-2) did not play. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.

13. Seton Hall (6-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday, Dec. 8.

14. Arizona (8-0) did not play. Next: Wake Forest, Sunday.

15. Utah State (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Jose State, Wednesday.

16. Memphis (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Bradley, Tuesday.

17. Tennessee (6-1) beat No. 20 VCU 72-69. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Wednesday.

18. Auburn (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Furman, Thursday.

19. Baylor (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.

20. VCU (6-2) lost to No. 17 Tennessee 72-69. Next: vs. Old Dominion, Saturday.

21. Colorado (6-0) beat Sacramento State 59-45. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Wednesday.

22. Villanova (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. La Salle, Sunday.

23. Washington (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota, Monday.

24. Florida (6-2) did not play. Next: at Butler, Saturday.

25. Xavier (7-1) beat Lipscomb 87-62. Next: vs. Green Bay, Wednesday.

