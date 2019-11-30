Listen Live Sports

1. Duke (7-1) did not play. lost to Stephen F. Austin 85-83, OT; beat Winthrop 83-70. Next: at No. 3 Michigan State, Tuesday.

2. Louisville (7-0) did not play. beat Western Kentucky 71-54. Next: vs. Michigan, Tuesday.

3. Michigan State (5-2) did not play. lost to Virginia Tech 71-66; beat Georgia 93-85; beat UCLA 75-62. Next: vs. No. 1 Duke, Tuesday.

4. Kansas (6-1) did not play. beat Chaminade 93-63; beat BYU 71-56; beat Dayton 90-84, OT. Next: vs. No. 21 Colorado, Saturday, Dec. 7.

5. Maryland (7-0) did not play. beat Temple 76-69; beat Harvard 80-73; Next: vs. Marquette, Sunday. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Wednesday.

6. North Carolina (6-1) did not play. beat Alabama 76-67; lost to Michigan 73-64; beat No. 11 Oregon 78-74. Next: vs. No. 10 Ohio State, Wednesday.

7. Virginia (7-0) did not play. beat Maine 46-26. Next: at Purdue, Wednesday.

8. Gonzaga (8-0) did not play. beat Southern Miss. 94-69; beat No. 11 Oregon 73-72, OT; lost to Michigan 82-64, Friday. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Wednesday.

9. Kentucky (6-1) did not play. beat UAB 69-58. Next: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, Saturday, Dec. 7.

10. Ohio State (7-0) did not play. beat Kent State 71-52; beat Morgan State 90-57. Next: at No. 6 North Carolina, Wednesday.

11. Oregon (6-2) did not play. beat No. 13 Seton Hall 71-69; lost to No. 8 Gonzaga 73-72, OT; lost to No. 6 North Carolina 78-74. Next: vs. Hawaii, Saturday, Dec. 7.

12. Texas Tech (5-2) did not play. lost to Iowa 72-61. lost to Creighton 83-76. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.

13. Seton Hall (6-2) did not play. lost to No. 11 Oregon 71-69; beat Southern Miss 81-56. beat Iowa State 84-76. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday, Dec. 8.

14. Arizona (8-0) did not play. beat Pepperdine 93-91. beat Pennsylvania 92-82. Next: Wake Forest, Sunday. Next: at No. 19 Baylor, Saturday.

15. Utah State (7-1) did not play. lost to Saint Mary’s 81-73. Next: vs. San Jose State, Wednesday.

16. Memphis (6-1) did not play. beat N.C. State 83-78. Next: vs. Bradley, Tuesday.

17. Tennessee (6-1) did not play. beat Chattanooga 58-46; lost to Florida State 60-57; beat No. 20 VCU 72-69. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Wednesday.

18. Auburn (7-0) did not play. beat New Mexico 84-59; beat Richmond 79-65. Next: vs. Furman, Thursday.

19. Baylor (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.

20. VCU (6-2) did not play. beat Alabama State 78-62; lost to Purdue 59-56; lost to No. 17 Tennessee 72-69. Next: vs. Old Dominion, Saturday.

21. Colorado (6-0) did not play. beat Clemson 71-67; Next: beat Sacramento State 59-45, Saturday. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Wednesday.

22. Villanova (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. La Salle, Sunday. Next: vs. Pennsylvania, Wednesday.

23. Washington (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota, Monday.

24. Florida (6-2) did not play. beat Marshall 73-67. Next: at Butler, Saturday, Dec. 7.

25. Xavier (7-1) did not play. beat Lipscomb 87-62. Next: vs. Green Bay, Wednesday.

