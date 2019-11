Top 25 Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT Saturday’s Games

No. 7 Virginia vs. UMass at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., Noon

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

No. 13 Seton Hall vs. Florida A&M, Noon

No. 16 Memphis vs. Mississippi, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

No. 21 VCU vs. FGCU, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 2 Louisville vs. Akron, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Virginia vs. Arizona State or St. John’s at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 1 or 3:30 p.m.

No. 9 Kentucky vs. Lamar, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. LIU Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Arizona vs. Long Beach State, 8:30 p.m.

No. 15 Utah State vs. North Texas at the Montego Bay (Jamaica) Convention Centre, 6:30 p.m.

No. 17 Villanova vs. No. 24 Baylor or Coastal Carolina at the HTC Center, Conway, S.C., 1 or 5 p.m.

No. 18 Xavier vs. Miami or Florida at TD Arena, Charleston, S.C., 3:30 or 8:30 p.m.

No. 23 Colorado vs. Wyoming at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Baylor vs. No. 17 Villanova or Mississippi State at the HTC Center, Conway, S.C., 1 or 5 p.m.

No. 25 Washington vs. San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.