Top 25 Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EST Tuesday’s Games

No. 1 Duke vs. Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.

No. 3 Michigan State vs. Georgia at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, 2:30 p.m.

No. 4 Kansas vs. BYU at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, 10:30 p.m.

No. 18 Auburn vs. Richmond at the Barclays Center, 7:30 p.m.

No. 21 Colorado vs. Clemson at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No. 3 Michigan State in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, TBA

No. 4 Kansas in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, TBA

No. 6 North Carolina vs. Alabama at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Virginia vs. Maine, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Southern Miss. at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 13 Seton Hall at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 5 Maryland vs. Temple at HP Field House, Kissimmee, Fla., 11 a.m.

No. 6 North Carolina vs. Iowa State or Michigan at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 1:30 or 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 Oregon or No. 13 Seton Hall at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 4 or 9 p.m.

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Iowa at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Arizona vs. Pepperdine at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center, 11 p.m.

No. 16 Memphis vs. N.C. State at Barclays Center, 4 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 1 Duke vs. Winthrop, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Louisville vs. Western Kentucky at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 5 p.m.

No. 5 Maryland vs. Harvard or Texas A&M at HP Field House, Kissimmee, Fla., 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m.

No. 6 North Carolina in Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, TBA

No. 8 Gonzaga in Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, TBA

No. 9 Kentucky vs. UAB, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Ohio State vs. Morgan State, 9 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon in Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, TBA

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Creighton or San Diego State at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, 8 or 10:30 p.m.

No. 13 Seton Hall in Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, TBA

No. 14 Arizona vs. UCF or Pennsylvania at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center, 9 or 11:30 p.m.

No. 15 Utah State at Saint Mary’s, 11:30 p.m.

No. 17 Tennessee vs. Florida State at the Arena at Northwest State College, Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.

No. 20 VCU vs. Purdue at the Arena at Northwest State College, Niceville, Fla., 9:30 p.m.

No. 24 Florida vs. Marshall, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 17 Tennessee vs. No. 20 VCU or Purdue at the Arena at Northwest State College, Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.

No. 21 Colorado vs. Sacramento State, 9 p.m.

No. 25 Xavier vs. Lipscomb, Noon

Sunday’s Games

No. 5 Maryland in ESPN Orlando Invitational at HP Field House, Kissimmee, Fla., TBA

No. 14 Arizona in Wooden Legacy at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center, TBA

No. 22 Villanova vs. La Salle, 6:30 p.m.

