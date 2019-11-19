Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toppin scores 21 to carry Dayton over Omaha 93-68

November 19, 2019 9:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin had 21 points and Ryan Mikesell scored 16 to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers defeated Omaha 93-68 on Tuesday night.

Rodney Chatman added 13 points, Trey Landers 11 and Ja’Shon Henry 10 for the Flyers (3-0).

JT Gibson had 21 points for the Mavericks (2-3). KJ Robinson added 13 points and Matt Pile had eight rebounds.

The game was last tied at 10-all with 13:57 to play in the first half before the Flyers went on a 21-2 run for a 31-12 lead with 4:52 remaining. The lead reached 22 points a few minutes later and Dayton led 43-25 at halftime. Dayton’s largest lead was 93-66 in the final minute.

Advertisement

Dayton pushed the pace, scoring 23 fast break points to Omaha’s eight. The Flyers also had a 26-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Dayton plays Georgia in the Maui Invitational on Monday. Omaha plays at Washington State on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address