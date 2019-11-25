Trail Blazers-Bulls, Box

PORTLAND (117)

Hood 6-11 3-4 16, Anthony 10-20 1-1 25, Whiteside 6-8 1-2 13, Lillard 4-10 4-4 13, McCollum 8-16 3-3 21, Hoard 1-1 0-0 2, Little 1-2 1-2 3, Hezonja 1-2 0-0 2, Labissiere 5-8 2-2 12, Brown 2-4 0-2 4, Simons 1-5 0-0 2, Bazemore 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 46-89 17-22 117.

CHICAGO (94)

Harrison 1-5 0-2 3, Markkanen 3-7 2-2 10, Carter Jr. 5-8 2-2 12, Satoransky 5-12 0-0 11, LaVine 6-13 5-7 18, Hutchison 2-2 1-3 6, Gafford 2-3 2-2 6, Young 2-3 0-0 5, Dunn 2-8 0-0 4, White 3-13 1-2 8, Arcidiacono 0-2 0-0 0, Valentine 5-10 0-0 11. Totals 36-86 13-20 94.

Portland 27 35 30 25—117 Chicago 28 26 18 22— 94

3-Point Goals_Portland 8-27 (Anthony 4-7, McCollum 2-7, Lillard 1-4, Hood 1-5, Bazemore 0-1, Little 0-1, Simons 0-2), Chicago 9-39 (Markkanen 2-5, Hutchison 1-1, Young 1-1, Harrison 1-2, LaVine 1-5, Valentine 1-5, Satoransky 1-5, White 1-8, Carter Jr. 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Dunn 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 55 (Whiteside 12), Chicago 37 (Carter Jr. 9). Assists_Portland 23 (Lillard 12), Chicago 24 (LaVine, Satoransky 5). Total Fouls_Portland 20, Chicago 20. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Chicago coach Jim Boylen. A_18,776 (20,917).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.