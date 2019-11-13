Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Trail Blazers-Kings, Box

November 13, 2019 12:34 am
 
PORTLAND (99)

Bazemore 3-8 5-6 12, Hezonja 1-4 0-0 2, Whiteside 7-9 3-4 17, Lillard 6-10 13-14 27, McCollum 11-21 1-4 24, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Tolliver 1-6 0-0 3, Labissiere 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 2-5 0-0 6, Simons 2-11 0-0 5. Totals 34-77 23-30 99.

SACRAMENTO (107)

Barnes 4-8 7-10 16, Bjelica 8-14 0-0 19, Holmes 5-6 1-2 11, Joseph 1-6 0-0 3, Hield 7-21 4-4 20, Ariza 0-1 0-1 0, Giles III 1-3 0-0 2, Dedmon 1-4 0-0 2, Ferrell 3-4 2-2 9, Bogdanovic 8-19 6-7 25. Totals 38-86 20-26 107.

Portland 24 25 21 29— 99
Sacramento 21 25 35 26—107

3-Point Goals_Portland 8-30 (Trent Jr. 2-4, Lillard 2-5, Bazemore 1-4, Simons 1-5, McCollum 1-5, Tolliver 1-6, Hezonja 0-1), Sacramento 11-32 (Bjelica 3-7, Bogdanovic 3-8, Hield 2-11, Ferrell 1-1, Joseph 1-1, Barnes 1-3, Ariza 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 40 (Whiteside 7), Sacramento 46 (Bjelica 12). Assists_Portland 15 (Lillard 5), Sacramento 24 (Bogdanovic 10). Total Fouls_Portland 19, Sacramento 25. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Sacramento coach Kings (Delay of game), Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second). A_16,358 (17,608).

