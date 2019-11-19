Trail Blazers-Pelicans, Box

PORTLAND (104)

Hood 4-12 0-0 8, Anthony 4-14 0-0 10, Whiteside 5-7 4-4 14, Simons 4-13 2-4 13, McCollum 9-22 0-1 22, Hezonja 3-5 0-0 7, Little 5-6 0-2 12, Labissiere 2-4 0-0 4, Bazemore 3-8 2-2 11, Trent Jr. 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 40-92 8-13 104.

NEW ORLEANS (115)

Ingram 8-20 4-4 21, Williams 2-3 2-4 8, Hayes 3-8 3-4 9, Holiday 10-18 1-1 22, Redick 6-12 2-2 18, Melli 4-10 5-5 14, Jackson 2-4 3-4 9, Alexander-Walker 1-6 0-0 3, Moore 5-12 0-0 11. Totals 41-93 20-24 115.

Portland 28 26 25 25—104 New Orleans 27 26 35 27—115

3-Point Goals_Portland 16-29 (McCollum 4-10, Bazemore 3-5, Simons 3-5, Little 2-2, Anthony 2-3, Hezonja 1-1, Trent Jr. 1-1, Hood 0-2), New Orleans 13-36 (Redick 4-9, Williams 2-2, Jackson 2-4, Moore 1-2, Alexander-Walker 1-4, Holiday 1-4, Ingram 1-5, Melli 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 48 (Whiteside 14), New Orleans 53 (Williams 13). Assists_Portland 20 (McCollum 5), New Orleans 24 (Holiday 10). Total Fouls_Portland 23, New Orleans 15. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A_15,021 (16,867).

