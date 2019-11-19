Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trail Blazers-Pelicans, Box

November 19, 2019 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
      
PORTLAND (104)

Hood 4-12 0-0 8, Anthony 4-14 0-0 10, Whiteside 5-7 4-4 14, Simons 4-13 2-4 13, McCollum 9-22 0-1 22, Hezonja 3-5 0-0 7, Little 5-6 0-2 12, Labissiere 2-4 0-0 4, Bazemore 3-8 2-2 11, Trent Jr. 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 40-92 8-13 104.

NEW ORLEANS (115)

Ingram 8-20 4-4 21, Williams 2-3 2-4 8, Hayes 3-8 3-4 9, Holiday 10-18 1-1 22, Redick 6-12 2-2 18, Melli 4-10 5-5 14, Jackson 2-4 3-4 9, Alexander-Walker 1-6 0-0 3, Moore 5-12 0-0 11. Totals 41-93 20-24 115.

Portland 28 26 25 25—104
New Orleans 27 26 35 27—115

3-Point Goals_Portland 16-29 (McCollum 4-10, Bazemore 3-5, Simons 3-5, Little 2-2, Anthony 2-3, Hezonja 1-1, Trent Jr. 1-1, Hood 0-2), New Orleans 13-36 (Redick 4-9, Williams 2-2, Jackson 2-4, Moore 1-2, Alexander-Walker 1-4, Holiday 1-4, Ingram 1-5, Melli 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 48 (Whiteside 14), New Orleans 53 (Williams 13). Assists_Portland 20 (McCollum 5), New Orleans 24 (Holiday 10). Total Fouls_Portland 23, New Orleans 15. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A_15,021 (16,867).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address