Trail Blazers-Rockets, Box

November 18, 2019 10:23 pm
 
PORTLAND (108)

Hood 2-8 0-0 5, Little 4-10 3-6 11, Whiteside 5-9 1-1 11, Lillard 4-15 4-4 13, McCollum 10-19 0-0 25, Hezonja 1-1 0-0 2, Tolliver 0-0 2-2 2, Labissiere 6-7 3-4 15, Bazemore 4-14 1-2 11, Simons 3-10 3-4 10, Trent Jr. 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 40-96 17-23 108.

HOUSTON (132)

House Jr. 4-9 0-0 11, Tucker 5-7 0-0 13, Capela 10-17 2-3 22, Westbrook 9-26 7-9 28, Harden 11-19 9-10 36, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Hartenstein 3-3 3-3 9, Clemons 2-5 0-0 6, Rivers 2-5 0-1 5, McLemore 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 47-100 21-26 132.

Portland 30 20 26 32—108
Houston 29 35 35 33—132

3-Point Goals_Portland 11-36 (McCollum 5-12, Bazemore 2-5, Trent Jr. 1-2, Hood 1-2, Simons 1-5, Lillard 1-6, Little 0-4), Houston 17-45 (Harden 5-10, Tucker 3-4, House Jr. 3-6, Westbrook 3-11, Clemons 2-4, Rivers 1-4, Clark 0-1, McLemore 0-5). Fouled Out_Little. Rebounds_Portland 44 (Whiteside 8), Houston 58 (Capela 20). Assists_Portland 28 (Lillard 11), Houston 24 (Westbrook 10). Total Fouls_Portland 21, Houston 21. Technicals_Portland coach Terry Stotts, Bazemore, Rivers, Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second). A_18,055 (18,500).

