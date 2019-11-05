Listen Live Sports

Trail Blazers-Warriors, Box

November 5, 2019 1:40 am
 
PORTLAND (118)

Hood 1-8 2-2 4, Tolliver 1-5 0-0 3, Whiteside 10-14 2-5 22, Lillard 15-26 4-4 39, McCollum 6-16 0-0 14, Hezonja 4-6 0-0 11, Labissiere 2-8 0-0 4, Bazemore 3-10 0-0 7, Trent Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 5-10 3-3 14. Totals 47-105 11-14 118.

GOLDEN STATE (127)

Robinson III 2-5 1-2 5, Paschall 11-19 8-8 34, Cauley-Stein 4-5 2-2 10, Bowman 9-14 0-0 19, Poole 3-16 8-8 16, Chriss 2-3 0-0 5, Spellman 3-4 0-0 7, Burks 4-12 4-5 13, Lee 4-8 10-11 18. Totals 42-86 33-36 127.

Portland 32 31 20 35—118
Golden State 34 26 27 40—127

3-Point Goals_Portland 13-40 (Lillard 5-13, Hezonja 3-5, McCollum 2-6, Simons 1-3, Tolliver 1-4, Bazemore 1-6, Trent Jr. 0-1, Labissiere 0-1, Hood 0-1), Golden State 10-26 (Paschall 4-6, Poole 2-9, Spellman 1-1, Chriss 1-2, Bowman 1-3, Burks 1-4, Lee 0-1). Fouled Out_Hezonja. Rebounds_Portland 44 (Whiteside 11), Golden State 47 (Paschall 13). Assists_Portland 16 (McCollum 6), Golden State 28 (Bowman 8). Total Fouls_Portland 23, Golden State 17. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Whiteside, Poole. A_18,064 (18,064).

