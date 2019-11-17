Listen Live Sports

Tripp, Pacific beat UC Riverside 58-51

November 17, 2019 9:54 pm
 
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jahlil Tripp score 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds to help Pacific beat UC Riverside 58-51 on Sunday.

Justin Moore added 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists for Pacific.

Austin Vereen hit a 3-pointer to cap a 15-4 run that made it 49-43 and the Tigers (4-2) led the rest of the way.

Pacific committed just six turnovers and limited the Highlanders (2-2) to just 35.2% (19 of 54) shooting.

Freshman Zyon Pullin had a season-high 14 points and Dragan Elkaz scored 10 for UC Riverside. Callum McRae added eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

