Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Trossard scores as Brighton beats Norwich in EPL

November 2, 2019 2:16 pm
 
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton extended its winning home run to three games with a 2-0 result against struggling Norwich in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Brighton didn’t win at home this season until beating Tottenham 3-0 on Oct. 5, but has followed up with wins over Everton and Norwich.

Leandro Trossard made the difference for Brighton with a goal off Martin Montoya’s cross in the 68th minute before he also sent in an 84th-minute free kick converted by Shane Duffy.

Norwich has lost five of its last six games and remains second from bottom having amassed just seven points from 11 matches.

The Canaries remain without a win since their shock victory over Manchester City on Sept. 14, and have managed to secure just one point away from Carrow Road in the league.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

