Troy gets 2019-20 campaign underway against UAB

UAB (0-0) vs. Troy (0-0)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two Alabama schools are set to meet as Troy opens its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the UAB Blazers. UAB went 20-15 last year and finished seventh in the CUSA, while Troy ended up 12-18 and finished 11th in the Sun Belt.

LAST TIME: Troy snuck away with a 74-73 win over UAB when these two teams faced each other last season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: UAB went 6-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Blazers gave up 70.6 points per game while scoring 70.5 per contest. Troy went 6-5 in non-conference play, averaging 75.1 points and giving up 72.8 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.