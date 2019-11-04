Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trump expected to attend LSU-Alabama football game

November 4, 2019 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to attend Saturday’s college football matchup between the two highest-ranked teams in the nation, Louisiana State University and the University of Alabama.

The Federal Aviation Administration is advising that Trump will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the game.

It will be the third Trump visit to a high-profile sporting event in as many weeks. Last month Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, and Trump traveled to New York on Saturday to watch Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 244 at Madison Square Garden.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president