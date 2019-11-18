Listen Live Sports

Tsutsugo made available to MLB team by Yokohama

November 18, 2019 7:19 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo has been made available to major league teams through the posting process by Yokohama of Japan’s Central League.

Major league clubs have until 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 19 to negotiate with Tsutsugo, who turns 28 on Nov. 26.

A corner outfielder, Tsutsugo hit .272 this year with 29 homers and 79 RBIs. He has a .285 average with 205 homers and 613 RBIs during 10 seasons with Yokohama.

Under the agreement reached between Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball after the 2017 season, the posting fee to Yokohama would be 20% of guaranteed money in a major league contract through $25 million, plus 17.5% above that through $50 million, plus 15% over that. A supplemental fee would equal 15% of any earned bonuses, escalators and compensation from option years that are exercised or become guaranteed.

The MLB commissioner’s office announced the posting on Monday.

