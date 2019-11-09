Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tucker’s 3 TDs power Prairie View past UAPB, 37-20

November 9, 2019 7:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Dawonya Tucker ran for 91 yards and three touchdowns and Prairie View A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 37-20 on Saturday.

Trazon Connley completed 12 of 17 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers. Six of his completions, including a 25-yard touchdown, were to Jordan Jones who had 119 receiving yards.

The Panthers (4-5, 3-3 SWAC) led 16-0 at halftime and added the Connley-to-Jones touchdown in the third-quarter touchdown before UAPB got on the board.

Trailing 30-7 midway through the fourth quarter, Shannon Patrick threw two touchdown passes to draw the Golden Lions (5-5, 2-4) within 30-20 but Tucker closed out the scoring with a 49-yard TD run for the Panthers.

Advertisement

Patrick completed 15 of 23 passes for 237 yards and the two touchdowns.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'