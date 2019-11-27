Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST
American U. 86, Howard 69
Arizona St. 67, Princeton 65
Binghamton 90, Oneonta 69
Delaware St. 90, St. Elizabeth 53
Drake 59, Northeastern 56
Mass.-Lowell 75, Brown 63
Monmouth (NJ) 80, Radford 63
Mount St. Mary’s 64, Utah Valley 61
Navy 72, Cornell 61
New Hampshire 87, Bryant 76, OT
Rutgers 85, NJIT 58
St. Bonaventure 56, Mercer 51
Stevens Tech 82, Baruch 74
West Virginia 60, Iowa 55
Wofford 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 42
Yale 81, Bucknell 61
SOUTH
Auburn 79, Richmond 65
Caldwell 64, Norfolk St. 54
Colorado 71, Clemson 67
Coppin St. 94, James Madison 78
Dayton 89, Virginia Tech 62
ETSU 78, Appalachian St. 69
FIU 96, Keiser 82
Florida Gulf Coast 73, Florida Tech 59
Furman 97, Elon 61
Gardner-Webb 81, UT Martin 64
High Point 90, Greensboro 73
Louisiana-Monroe 77, Northwestern St. 69
New Mexico St. 65, South Florida 45
Nicholls 102, Blue Mountain 56
South Alabama 82, Miami (Ohio) 71
Southern U. 83, IUPUI 77
Stephen F. Austin 85, Duke 83, OT
Stetson 72, Florida College 60
The Citadel 90, Brevard College 47
UAB 57, Lamar 48
UNC Wilmington 122, Emory & Henry 66
VMI 98, Goucher 32
Wichita St. 70, South Carolina 47
William & Mary 95, Morehead St. 84
MIDWEST
Butler 68, Stanford 67
Canisius 94, UIC 64
Colgate 99, Green Bay 81
Colorado St. 61, Loyola of Chicago 60
DePaul 88, Cent. Michigan 75
George Mason 85, Nebraska 66
Illinois 117, Lindenwood (Mo.) 65
La Salle 72, Wright St. 70
Michigan St. 93, Georgia 85
Notre Dame 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 66
Oklahoma 77, Missouri 66
Omaha 70, Loyola (Md.) 65
S. Illinois 64, NC Central 48
W. Illinois 69, Ball St. 62
SOUTHWEST
Houston 112, Houston Baptist 73
TCU 64, Wyoming 47
UALR 67, St. Francis Brooklyn 56
FAR WEST
California 72, UC Davis 66
E. Washington 87, Belmont 82
Kansas 71, BYU 56
Montana St. 82, Colorado Christian 45
Murray St. 69, Weber St. 68
N. Colorado 78, Boston U. 55
N. Dakota St. 70, Idaho 53
New Mexico 59, Wisconsin 50
Pacific 78, SIU-Edwardsville 58
Portland St. 84, Grambling St. 74
Sam Houston St. 74, CS Bakersfield 65
San Francisco 89, Hampton 73
Seattle 59, W. Michigan 55
UC Irvine 92, Louisiana-Lafayette 67
UC Riverside 71, Longwood 58
UCLA 74, Chaminade 48
UNLV 80, Jackson St. 57
Washington St. 66, Old Dominion 50
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.