Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Promoted Sky Andrecheck to assistant general manager, Paul Gillispie to vice president/international scouting, James Harris to vice president/player development, Victor Wang to vice president/player acquisitions, Alex Eckelman to director of hitting development and Matt Blake to director of pitching development.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated 3B Kelvin Gutierrez and C Salvador Perez from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated 3B Zack Cowart, 2B Luis Rengifo and RHPs Griffin Canning and Felix Pena from the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Byron Buxton and RHP Sean Poppen from the 60-day IL. Assigned RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester (IL).

Advertisement

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Promoted Ed Sprague to director of player development, Keith Lieppman to special adviser to player development, Juan Navarette to minor league field coordinator, Steve Scarsone to minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator, Gabe Ortiz to minor league catching coordinator, Aaron Nieckula to Arizona field coordinator, Nate Brooks to minor league medical coordinator, Omar Hamed assistant minor league strength and conditioning coordinator and JD Howell to Latin America strength and conditioning coordinator. Named Tonya Antonucci vice president of marketing; Todd Steverson hitting coach, Hiram Bocachica coach, Justin Whitehouse assistant trainer and Matt Rutledge strength and conditioning coach of Las Vegas (PCL); Juan Dilone coach, Shane Zdebiak trainer and Matt Mosiman strength and conditioning coach of Midland (TL); Bobby Crosby manager, Javier Herrera coach, Nick Voelker trainer and Henry Torres strength and conditioning coach of Stockton (Cal); Lloyd Turner manager, Javier Godard hitting coach, Craig Conklin coach and Kevin Guild strength and conditioning coach of Beloit (MWL); Rick Magnante manager, Francisco Santana hitting coach, Anthony Phillips coach and Toshiaki Nagahara trainer of Vermont (NYP); Kevin Kouzmanoff hitting coach, Adam Rosales coach, Jake Routhier and Scott Smith strength and conditioning coach of the AZL Athletics; and Casey Upperman throwing performance coach.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated LHP Jose Alvarado from the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Silvino Brascho and OFs David Peralta and Steven Souza Jr. from the 60-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated C Alex Jackson, OF Charlie Culberson, RHP Jacob Webb and LHP A.J. Minter from the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned RHP Allen Webster outright to Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated 2B Brendan Rogers and RHPs Jon Gray and Scott Oberg from the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Scott Alexander and 1B Tyler White from the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of LHP Angel Perdomo from San Antonio (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated OFs Yoenis Cespedes and Jeff McNeil and RHPs Jacob Rhame and Drew Smith from the 60-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Jake Arrieta from the 60-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated RHPs Jacob Nix and Eric Yardley for assignment. Reinstated SS Fernando Tatis Jr., 2B Ian Kinsler, OF Franchy Cordero, RHP Miguel Diaz and LHPs Jose Castillo and Adrian Morejon from the 60-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed 1B Zach Green and SS Cristhian Adames to minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHPs Koda Glover and Austen Williams from the 60-day IL.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Atlanta F John Collins 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned F Admiral Schofield and G Justin Robinson to Capital City (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Cam Newton on IR. Claimed WR Donte Moncrief off waivers from Pittsburgh. The Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton (foot) on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DT Carl Davis. Claimed DT Kyle Peko off waivers from Buffalo.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived LB Malcolm Smith. Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA SWIMMING — Named Catherine Kase U.S. Olympic team open water coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Casey Walls.

United Soccer League

USL — Announced Oakland County (Mich.) FC will join League Two for next season.

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named David Belfield assistant men’s basketball coach.

UTSA — Named Sergey Avdeyev men’s tennis coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.