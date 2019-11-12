Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Scott Coolbaugh assistant hitting coach.

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Lance Parrish special assistant to the executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager, Josh Paul quality control coach, Chris McDonald assistant trainer, Matt Rosenhamer assistant strength and conditioning coordinator, Kan Ikeda advance scouting coordinator and international pro scout for Asia, Kyle Lanczki advance scouting assistant, Austin Tripp video coordinator, Kenny Graham director of player development, Dr. Georgia Giblin director of performance science, Dan Hubbs director of pitching development and strategies, Dave Owen minor league field coordinator, Jordan Wergiles coordinator of player development analytics, Brayan Peña manager and John Murrian hitting coach of West Michigan (MWL), Bill Springman hitting coach of Lakeland (FSL), James Orr national crosschecker, Taylor Black East regional coordinator, Darold Brown area scout for northern Nevada and northern California, Bryce Mosier area scout for south Texas, Gabe Ho analyst, Charlie Adams data engineer and Elora Strom software developer.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Named Tony La Russa as senior advisor for baseball operations.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Assigned RHP Jacob Nix outright to El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent OF Mike Gerber outright to Sacramento (PCL) and he elected free agency. Announced RHP Ricardo Pinto cleared unconditional release waivers.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Assigned G Victor Oladipo to Fort Wayne (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived KR Greg Dortch. Claimed RB Mike Davis off waivers from Chicago. Signed DB Corn Elder off the N.Y. Giants practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Dino Boyd to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Kevin Strong on IR> Announced they were awarded T Dan Skipper via waivers from the Houston Texans.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived OT Dan Skipper. Signed DE Joel Heath.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Deon Cain and DT Kyle Peko to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed OT Martinas Rankin on IR. Signed OT Jackson Barton.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived C Evan Brown. Released DE Freedom Akinmoladun and WR Reggie White from the practice squad. Signed TE Scott Simonson. Signed WR Alex Bachman, TE Garrett Dickerson and LS Colin Holba to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS— Placed TE Chris Herndon and G Brian Winters on the IR. Signed LB B.J. Bello. Promoted CB Kyron Brown from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released RB Darrin Hall from the practice squad. Re-signed LB Sutton Smith to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived CB Dontae Johnson. Activated TE Garrett Celek from the PUP list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived CB Vernon Hargreaves and C Nate Trewyn. Claimed G Aaron Stinnie off waivers from Tennessee.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived RB Rod Smith. Signed OL Daniel Munyer to their practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Eetu Luostarinen to Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Matt Luff from Ontario (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE — Signed M Dax McCarty from Chicago in exchange for a 2021 second-round draft pick, general allocation money and targeted allocation money. Signed D Dave Romney from the LA Galaxy in exchange for general allocation money.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Traded the homegrown rights to G Drake Callender to Inter Miami for a 2020 second-round draft pick and general allocation money.

United Soccer League

CHAMPIONSHIP — Awarded a franchise to Queens, N.Y. to begin play in the 2021 season and be known as Queensboro FC.

LEAGUE TWO — Awarded a franchise to Philadelphia to begin play in the 2020 season and be known as Philadelphia Lone Star FC.

VOLLEYBALL USA Volleyball

USVA — Announced the board of directors extended the contract of chief executive officer Jamie Davis through 2024.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Named Mark Hall football coach.

EVANGEL — Named Mirko Bjelica men’s and women’s tennis coach.

