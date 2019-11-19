Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Kristopher Negrón assistant to director of player development.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Carmelo Anthony to a contract through January.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Anthony Coyle from the practice squad. Signed DE Austin Larkin to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun and WR Cody Thompson to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed S Morgan Burnett on IR.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed FB Andy Janovich on IR. Signed TE Orson Charles.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LS Matt Overton. Signed G Spencer Drango from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived RB Mark Walton.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DE L.T. Walton on IR. Signed LB Tuzar Skipper from the N.Y. Giants practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Tobias Rieder to Stockton (AHL). Recalled F Zac Rinaldo from Stockton.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cory Schneider to Binghamton (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Called up F Pascal Laberge from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Cory Conacher from Syracuse (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI — Signed F Jerome Kiesewetter.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed D Brandon Bye.
LEAGUE TWO — Awarded a franchise to South Bend, Ind. to be known as the South Bend Lions and begin play next season.
ALABAMA — Granted a one-year contract extension to athletic director Greg Byrne.
ARKANSAS — Reinstated sophomore F Reggie Chaney to the men’s basketball team.
MEMPHIS — Named Lauren Ashman executive associate athletics director/senior woman administrator.
