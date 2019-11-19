Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Kristopher Negrón assistant to director of player development.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Carmelo Anthony to a contract through January.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Anthony Coyle from the practice squad. Signed DE Austin Larkin to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun and WR Cody Thompson to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed S Morgan Burnett on IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed FB Andy Janovich on IR. Signed TE Orson Charles.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LS Matt Overton. Signed G Spencer Drango from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived RB Mark Walton.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DE L.T. Walton on IR. Signed LB Tuzar Skipper from the N.Y. Giants practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Tobias Rieder to Stockton (AHL). Recalled F Zac Rinaldo from Stockton.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cory Schneider to Binghamton (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Called up F Pascal Laberge from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Cory Conacher from Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI — Signed F Jerome Kiesewetter.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed D Brandon Bye.

United Soccer League

LEAGUE TWO — Awarded a franchise to South Bend, Ind. to be known as the South Bend Lions and begin play next season.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Granted a one-year contract extension to athletic director Greg Byrne.

ARKANSAS — Reinstated sophomore F Reggie Chaney to the men’s basketball team.

MEMPHIS — Named Lauren Ashman executive associate athletics director/senior woman administrator.

